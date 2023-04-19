Chip Roy Doubles Down on Endorsing DeSantis Over Trump On Fox News: We Need ‘Someone Who’s Not a Baby Boomer’

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) spoke with Fox & Friends on Wednesday and discussed his endorsement of Florida Ron DeSantis (R) in the 2024 primary for the Republican presidential nomination. Roy first announced his endorsement of DeSantis in mid-March.

DeSantis met with House Republican leaders on Tuesday in Washington, DC amid ongoing speculation that the Florida Republican will join the 2024 race. Rachel Campos-Duffy asked Roy, who was in the meeting with DeSantis, the rationale behind his endorsement.

Roy began by reminding Campos-Duffy he was an early supporter of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the 2016 GOP primary and eventually endorsed Donald Trump, who became the nominee, adding that he will again support whoever the GOP nominee ends up being.

Roy added, however, that he does not believe Trump is the best person for the job this time around.

“I think it’s time to have someone who’s not a baby boomer, somebody who can serve for two terms that we know we can get behind to root out all the corruption in this town and beat the swamp that President Trump so ably started when he came in in 2016,” Roy said, taking a swipe at Trump’s age.

“And look, Governor DeSantis has an enormously successful record, and he just won reelection by a million and a half votes. He won 62 percent of Hispanic voters. Fifty percent of single females. They have massive job growth, great economy. He’s taking on the education establishment. He’s taken on the corporate establishment with Disney,” Roy continued.

“I just think it’s time that we have someone that we can take a new generation into town and we can kind of build on what President Trump started and Governor DeSantis is a great guy to get behind to do that,” Roy concluded.

DeSantis’s visit to Washington left many observers and pundits speculating that his 2024 momentum may be stalling as Trump received a bevy of new House GOP endorsements while he was visiting the nation’s capital.

“It was the latest indication of the early shine dulling on a candidate initially heralded by Republicans who don’t want Trump to be their party’s 2024 nominee — and more proof of Trump’s indictment bolstering his standing in the GOP field,” wrote Sally Goldenberg in Politico of DeSantis’s visit.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com