Conservative Congressman Chip Roy (R-TX) preemptively endorsed Ron DeSantis for president on Wednesday, throwing his support behind Florida’s governor before he’s even announced a campaign for the White House.

Roy, who served as chief of staff to Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) before being elected to Congress, endorsed DeSantis in an effusive statement that characterized him as “a vibrant and energetic leader with the faith, vision, and courage to chart a new course.”

“His style of no-nonsense government and fearless rejection of woke “conventional wisdom” has demonstrated an appeal to all us based on our shared values as Americans,” he continued. “Governor DeSantis makes clear he would lead our nation as commander in chief with the kind of resolve and sober strength that produced peace through strength.”

Roy’s statement also included a nod to DeSantis’s electability, as well as conspicuous shot at former president Donald Trump, who has already declared his candidacy for a third consecutive cycle.

“America has been built upon and defined by the sacrifices of one generation for the next. When Republicans choose our 2024 presidential nominee — whom I intent to support against Joe Biden or any other Democrat candidate — I believe it’s time for a new generation of leadership,” wrote Roy. “It’s time for younger, but proven, leadership to offer America eight solid years of transformational change.”

NEW: @chiproytx endorses Ron DeSantis for president. “The next President of the United States must be a vibrant and energetic leader with the faith, vision, and courage to chart a new course…That leader is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.” pic.twitter.com/tERiXPhkTZ — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 15, 2023

DeSantis has been lambasted by Trump for months ahead of his expected campaign announcement, but polling indicates that he remains the most viable challenger to Trump for the nomination, even leading in many one-on-one surveys of voters in various states, as well as nationally.

Roy’s show of early support could signal shifting tides among conservative congressional firebrands, who have long been stalwart allies of Trump’s, and impede the former president’s efforts to portray DeSantis as a tool of the Republican establishment. Earlier this year, Roy helped lead a mutiny against House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s eventually successful bid for the speakership, securing a number of concessions from McCarthy along the way.

