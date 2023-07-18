Clay Travis Invents Wacko Conspiracy That ‘Democrats’ Are Prosecuting Trump to Help Him Win 2024 Primary

Conservative radio host and Outkick founder Clay Travis posted a wacko conspiracy theory to Twitter accusing Democrats of being behind the several criminal prosecutions of former President Donald Trump — all in order to make him the Republican nominee for 2024.

Trump faces a series of serious investigations. He has been indicted in two cases, one in which he faces federal criminal charges over his handling of classified documents. That case, with its 37 felony counts, was brought by special counsel Jack Smith, who this week made Trump a target of a separate federal investigation into his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Travis, a sports and politics commentator, apparently believes Smith is part of the Democratic conspiracy to take down Trump — despite Smith’s reputation as a serious prosecutor.

“Democrats are charging Trump with multiple felonies because they want him to be the Republican nominee,” Travis alleged. “They realize the charges strengthen him in the Republican primary, but they believe the charges weaken him in the general election. This is 100% politics.”

Travis continued: “Which establishes what an utter lie the Democrat claim is that Trump is a ‘threat to democracy.’ They want to run against him because they think they will beat him. But they’re risking his election by selecting him as the nominee.”

Tuesday, Trump said that Smith sent him a “target letter” connected to the Jan. 6 criminal investigation, and that he expects to be arrested and indicted.

When appointing Smith as special counsel, Attorney General Merrick Garland called him “an impartial and determined prosecutor” who “will exercise independent prosecutorial judgment to decide whether charges should be brought.”

