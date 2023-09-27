DeSantis, Haley, and Scott All Beat Up on Vivek Ramaswamy During Shout-Fest: ‘We Know He Did Business in China!’

Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy became the early target during Wednesday night’s second GOP presidential debate at the Reagan Presidential Library in California.

The Fox Business-hosted event descended into momentary chaos as candidates spoke over each other and took turns swiping at Ramaswamy for his past business connections to China.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) took the first jab, saying, “I’ll go one step further, though, when we have a conversation about the things that are happening on this stage. We think about the fact that Vivek just said that we were all good people. And I appreciate that because last debate he said we were all bought and paid for.”

“And I thought about that for a little while and said, you know, I can’t imagine how you can say that, knowing that you were just in business with the Chinese Communist Party. And the same people that funded Hunter Biden millions of dollars was a partner of yours as well,” Scott charged.

“That’s nonsense,” Ramaswamy shot back as he and Scott began speaking over each other.

“These are good people who are tainted by a broken system,” Ramaswamy continued.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) interjected saying, “Can we please focus on the issues that matter, we know he did business in China! Everybody knows that.”

The moderator jumped in and asked the candidates to stop speaking over each other. Ramaswamy then continued, “I agree with Ron DeSantis on China when every other CEO expanded into the Chinese market. You know what I did with my first company? We opened a subsidiary in China. But you know what I did that was different than every other company. We got the hell out of there.”

“Yeah, right before you ran for president,” jabbed Nikki Haley to loud applause.

Ramaswamy and Scott then continued to battle until the moderators regained control and asked former Vice President Mike Pence about immigration.

Pence answered the question by taking one more jab at Ramaswamy, saying, “Well, first, let me say I’m glad I’m glad Vivek pulled out of his business deal in 2018 in China. That must have been about the time you decided to start voting in presidential elections. So we’re nice to have you participating in elections.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com