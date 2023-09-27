Seven candidates are facing off at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California on Wednesday night at a debate hosted by Fox Business and Univision.

Like the first debate last month, this event will not feature former President Donald Trump, the overwhelming frontrunner for the nomination. Instead, seven of his competitors, all huddled together distantly in the polls, will make the case for why they should be the Republican nominee to face President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race.

The candidates on the stage Wednesday night will include: Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who has struggled in the polls since launching what many assumed would be a formidable challenge to Trump; Vivek Ramaswamy, the entrepreneur turned Trump booster who has seen his star rise in tandem with his slavish devotion to the man he is supposed to be running against; Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and Ambassador to the United Nations who performed well at the first debate; former Vice President Mike Pence; former New Jersey governor and Trump tormentor Chris Christie; South Carolina senator and all-around nice guy Tim Scott; and North Dakota governor/longest long-shot on the stage Doug Burgum.

The debate will be moderated by Fox Business anchor Stuart Varney, Fox News anchor Dana Perino and Univision anchor Ilia Calderón. It will air on Fox News, Fox Business and Univision.

Stay on this page for Mediaite’s live blog — featuring commentary, the biggest moments of the night, and media news from the iconic library in Simi Valley. To watch the debate live, click here for a livestream.

LIVE BLOG:

8:50 p.m.: Fox News host Laura Ingraham has already made up her mind: moments before the debate even starts she declared “No one on this stage is a Cicero,” says the Republican Party wants populists like Trump, DeSantis and Ramaswamy — not their opponents — because they have a message of “optimism.”

8:51 p.m.: Biden aired an ad moments before the debate:

Biden ad airs on Fox before the Republican Debate pic.twitter.com/rLeNlWBzWr — Acyn (@Acyn) September 28, 2023

9:04 p.m.: Varney had a little flub during his opener, which Matt Gaetz gleefully seized on:

Varney really nailed the open. pic.twitter.com/A4cfzKF7x6 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 28, 2023

9:15 p.m.: Both Christie and DeSantis hammered Trump for ducking the debate — to applause from the audience. Christie included a shot at Trump for adding $7 trillion to the U.S. debt.

9:25 p.m.:

9:25 p.m.: Barbaro giving this debate bad marks already

This is among the worst debates I’ve seen in years. Badly moderated. Badly debated. — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) September 28, 2023

9:30 p.m.: The moderators have lost control. Vivek got stuffed in a locker by Pence and Scott. His response:

“Thank you for speaking while I’m interrupting” — Vivek Ramaswamy to Tim Scott, in the ultimate Freudian slip of the debate — John Schweiker Shelton (@jayshelt) September 28, 2023

9:34 p.m.: A much needed commercial break.

9:36 p.m.: While we’re on a break, it’s time to check Twitt — err, X. Sure enough, iDeSantis2024 is going viral again for a weird smile thing.

DeSantis can’t help but do that weird smile thing. pic.twitter.com/5L4Fo7JYuT — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) September 28, 2023

9:39 p.m.: Reality check:

Fun fact about tonight's debate: The 7 people on stage are collectively polling at 36% in national Republican average. If they were all one person, they would still be losing to Trump by 20 percent. — Michael Scherer (@michaelscherer) September 27, 2023

9:39 p.m.: Christie has his big moment. Looking directly into the camera, he tells Trump he knows he’s watching and labels him “Donald DUCK” for skipping the debate. The crowd boos.

