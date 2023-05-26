Don Jr. Suffers Awkward Gaffe During Podcast Rant on DeSantis: ‘Trump Has the Personality of a Mortician’

Donald Trump Jr. had a awkward slip up during his Thursday podcast that found him accidentally bashing the personality of his own father, former President Donald Trump.

The gaffe occurred during the Thursday night edition of Jr.’s Rumble podcast Triggered with Don Jr where he went on a long rant about Florida Governor and 2024 candidate Ron DeSantis, one day after he announced his candidacy. The clip began to circulate Twitter via Ron Filipkowski.

Junior goes on a rant that is supposed to be about Desantis, but he misreads his script: “Trump has the personality of a mortician, and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look an Olympian.” pic.twitter.com/iOdUbTQLyS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 25, 2023

Jr. said DeSantis would regret running, saying the error riddled Twitter space announcement was a dire sign of things to come. Aside from criticizing DeSantis’ “failure to launch,” Jr. had an interesting slip up during the rant.

“Ron wants people to think that he’s ‘Trump Light’ or something like that — he’s not either on policy grounds or personality. Trump has the charisma of a mortician and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look like an Olympian,” Jr. said. “The policies of a D.C. swamp rat, because we’ve seen, we’ve seen the flip flops, right?”

“You can pretend you’re MAGA but Ron still can’t answer what he’d do on Ukraine,” Jr. said.

Before his podcast episode aired, Jr. went after DeSantis saying the governor needs more personality training because “it doesn’t seem like they can buy this guy a personality.”

Going live in 10 minutes. DeSantis Botches Rollout, Plus Live with Sen Tommy Tuberville | TRIGGERED Ep. 36https://t.co/0jxBlSRyFL pic.twitter.com/DCBYtB1by9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 25, 2023

Watch above via Triggered with Don Jr. on Rumble.

