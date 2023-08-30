‘Dumbest Sh*t I’ve Ever Heard’: Charlie Kirk Pilloried for Calling On DeSantis to Drop Out and Give All His Campaign Cash to Trump

Pro-Trump student organizer turned podcaster, Charlie Kirk, kicked up a firestorm of mockery and vocal dissent on the right Tuesday after he suggested Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) should drop out of the GOP primary and give all of his campaign cash to Donald Trump.

“Ron DeSantis’ super PAC sitting on $110 million, has just said that they are doing a $12 million ad placement right now to support Ron DeSantis. I think Ron DeSantis is a great governor. Why is he trying to ruin his political career right now?” Kirk asked his audience.

“Spend that money to help us win in the general. Why are you buying ads to make consultants rich in Iowa? Just say, ‘Look, I’m going to go be governor of Florida and turn Florida into the most Republican state. I’m going to deploy my $100 million to help us defeat Joe Biden.’ He would be hero status in the Republican Party!” Kirk insisted.

Notably, according to the AP in an early August report, Trump’s political committees have paid nearly $60 million “to more than 100 lawyers and law firms” since Jan. 2021, while Trump has been criticized for spending very scantly on boosting other GOP candidates.

The comments quickly made headlines, including at Mediaite, and were roundly mocked by many on the right who argue that the GOP should indeed have a democratic primary where voters choose.

“This is the dumbest sh*t I’ve ever heard. Trump is not a king. He’s not God. He’s not our Lord and Savior. He has to win the nomination just like anybody else,” replied Outkick and Fox host Tomi Lahren.

“Give us your money, Rob Meatball,” mocked columnist Stephen L. Miller.

Below are more reactions to Kirk’s suggestion:

Charlie Kirk needs to lay off the crack.

