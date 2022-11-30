‘Even Democrats Love You!’: While Discussing Possible 2024 Run, Fox News Host Praises Mike Pence as ‘Nice, Wholesome, Good Person’

Former Vice President Mike Pence joined Fox News’s Outnumbered on Wednesday as the outnumbered man on the panel and received praise from host Ainsley Earhardt for his character and Christian faith.

After a long discussion about the decision-making process Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, are going to undertake when deciding whether or not to challenge former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, Earhardt asked Pence how he will know if running is truly a “calling” from God.

“But how do you know? I want to ask you a question about your faith, because we share the same faith. But how do you know that that is God calling you? Because everywhere you go, people love you. How, even Democrats love you because you’re just a nice, wholesome, good person who does the right thing. And you’re honest. You’re honest,” Earhardt began, listing some of Pence’s virtues that many would argue contrast with his former boss.

“But they might not like your politics, but they like who you are and your character. So how do you decipher if they’re just saying, I like you or we really want you to run? I mean, when you’re a politician, obviously, I’m not a politician. I’ve never been through that. So how do you know that that’s your calling or if that’s what you’re supposed to do?” Earhardt asked.

“Well, I have a fundamental distrust of my own ambition, and I write about that in the book. I, my own ambition has caught me up in political decisions that I ultimately regretted very early in my career,” Pence replied, adding:

And I’m also very wary of praise. You know, the Bible says a man is tested by the praise of his peers. So but, you know, we get a fair amount of both sides continually. You know, you could go to Twitter or anywhere else and don’t ever look up my name. I mean, because you’ll find a wide range of opinions. But for me, it more comes down to, you know what Karen and I will sort through what will pray through will try and discern that ancient question, ‘Is there not a cause?’

“But I will tell you, I love this country. And I do believe that the opportunities that I’ve had to serve, the relationships that I’ve been able to build in the Congress, relationships among governors during my years as governor and time as vice president of the United States have been such a privilege for me,” Pence added, recalling his time as governor of Indiana and serving from the state in the U.S. House.

“But what we’ll try and discern is whether or not there’s a there’s a role for us to play because I do believe the American people long for leadership in 2024 that can unite our country around our highest ideals, that can take us, that can take us back to the policies that worked in the Trump-Pence administration that I chronicle in great detail in So Help Me God that left our country stronger, more prosperous, more secure, our liberties, more secure than ever before,” Pence continued, echoing a common line from his on-going book tour.

“But I also believe that people that I’ve been hearing from around the country want to see us get back to the kind of civility and respect that the American people show one another every day,” the former vice president concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com