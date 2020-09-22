Olivia Troye, who served as a former top advisor to Vice President Mike Pence until she left last month, took to Twitter to dispute General Keith Kellogg’s claim that he fired her, calling it “a bald faced lie to protect the president.”

Since Troye left the White House, she has blasted the president and his mishandling of the pandemic. Kellogg, who serves as the national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, went after Troye during Tuesday’s White House press briefing, adding that he fired her and “escorted her off the compound.”

Troye later took to Twitter to call Kellogg’s statements a “bald faced lie,” adding that she resigned and was even asked to stay.

Sad that Gen. Kellogg is telling a bald faced lie to protect the President. I resigned on my own accord & was asked to stay. He never escorted me out. He knows this. I wrote a note thanking all the colleagues who had worked so hard with me in spite of POTUS & I stand by that. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/cQ8DTJI640 — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) September 22, 2020

“Sad that Gen. Kellogg is telling a bald faced lie to protect the President,” she wrote. “I resigned on my own accord & was asked to stay. He never escorted me out. He knows this. I wrote a note thanking all the colleagues who had worked so hard with me in spite of POTUS & I stand by that.”

To boost her claim, Troye provided her followers with receipts, sharing a picture of a gift Kellogg gave her after she left her position. “This is not the action of someone who did what Kellogg claims he did,” Troye wrote.

I received this as a gift from Gen Kellogg & as you can see I appreciated it! This gift is not the action of someone who did what Kellogg claims he did. pic.twitter.com/N920c1OOml — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) September 22, 2020

