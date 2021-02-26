ORLANDO — Freedom from coronavirus restrictions is a recurring theme at this year’s CPAC, held in Florida, a state with few.

But Friday morning, moments after Ohio Republican Josh Mandel ended his speech by chanting “FREEDOM,” two CPAC organizers timidly walked out onto the stage with a plea.

“Does the Bill of Rights matter?” asked CPAC executive director Dan Schneider, initially drawing applause. “We conservatives believe in the rule of law, because we know that when the laws enforced, our rights are protected.”

“But also to mention one thing, and I know this might sound like a little bit of a downer, but we also believe in property rights, and this is a private hotel,” he continued. “And we believe in the rule of law. So we need to comply with the laws of this county that we’re in. A private hotel just like your house gets to set its own rules.”

“We are in a private facility and we do want to be respectful of the ordinances that they have as their private property,” CPAC planner Carly Conley added. “So please everyone, when you’re in a ballroom when you’re seated, you should still be wearing a mask. So if everybody can go ahead, work on that.”

Jeers erupted from the crowd. One woman shouted “FREEDOM!”

“I know, I know, it’s not the most fun,” Conley said.

“You have the right to set their own rules in your own house, and were borrowing somebody else’s house,” Schneider said. “So we need to comply with their rules. So thank you all for putting on your masks. I wear a mask when I’m in the halls, and we’re going to comply with their rules.”

The organizers received some applause as they left the stage.

Watch above, via CPAC.

