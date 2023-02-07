Freshman Democrat Takes On ‘Open Border’ Criticism, Pushes Law Enforcement on Whether or Not They Just ‘Allow Everyone to Come In’

Freshman Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) used his time during the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on border security Tuesday to ask top border officials whether or not they did in fact change their policies and enforcement tactics when President Joe Biden took office.

Both Chief Border Patrol Agents John Modlin and Gloria Chavez, witnesses called before the GOP-led committee, gladly told Frost that, in fact, their approach to securing the border did not change between presidents Trump and Biden. Forst’s line of questioning was aimed at rebuking critics’ claims that the souther border is “open.”

Frost began his remarks by noting Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who spoke before him, had cited “great replacement theory” during his time. The conspiracy theory, which has been linked to mass shootings like in Buffalo and El Paso, “states that nonwhite individuals are being brought into the United States and other Western countries to ‘replace’ white voters to achieve a political agenda,” according to NPR.

“Okay. Changing our culture. I understand what he’s trying to say,” Frost began after asking the chair for a “clarification.”

“But I believe that immigrants are American and thus a part of American culture,” Frost said, beginning his remarks:

You know, it’s unfortunate that this hearing started off with a ton of hyperbole and posturing, saying that President Biden and his administration have created the worst border crisis in American history. That isn’t about oversight. It’s about stoking the fears of immigrants and those seeking asylum. And it’s something I take personally as a son of a Cuban refugee. Look, for many folks around the country who might only watch far-right media or just listen to even some of the folks on this committee.

“I’m curious, Chief Chavez, when President Biden took office, did your agents stop enforcing the border and just allow everybody to come in, thus creating what we hear here is an open border? Did that happen when the president took office?” Frost asked.

“Sir, thank you for your question. The answer is no, sir. We continue to enforce policy and laws,” replied Chavez.

“Thank you. I appreciate it. Chief Modlin. When President Biden took office, did the border just open and did ya’ll just stop enforcing your policies?” Frost asked the other witness.

“Also, thank you for your question, sir. I can tell you this. The fifth administration I’ve worked for, starting with the Clinton administration and Border Patrol agents do their job every day,” replied Chief Modlin.

“Thank you. I appreciate it. Well, I mean, look, as you all probably realize by now, a lot of these hearings are not really about solutions. They’re about politics. And for me, I believe solutions must be rooted in facts,” Frost said, adding:

I know you all probably watched the news and are aware of what’s going on politically. Would you agree that the narrative being peddled right now that says that an insane amount of fentanyl is being brought into this country by illegal immigrants? Specifically? Would you say that is true?

“So again, we’re here to report on the facts on border security. I probably differ from giving an opinion on anything in the news,” replied Chavez.

“But the data. Right?” responded Frost, looking for an answer.

“Because that’s probably doubtful. I can’t,” Chavez conceded.

“Yeah. No, I appreciate it. I agree. Right. It has to be rooted in the data. You know, a CATO Institute report and CBP data shows that more than 85% of the illicit fentanyl entering the United States is brought in by citizens of the United States of America,” Frost added.

“So, Mr. Chairman, I request unanimous consent to enter into the record the 2022 CATO Institute report demonstrating that illicit fentanyl is primarily trafficked by U.S. citizens at lawful ports of entry,” Frost concluded.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN 2

