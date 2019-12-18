comScore

From Christmas Ties to Funeral Dresses, the Internet Buzzes About Impeachment Fashion

By Charlie NashDec 18th, 2019, 4:38 pm

The House impeachment debate sparked a colorful discussion online, Wednesday… about fashion.

While many representatives, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), wore black in an attempt to highlight the serious and solemn nature of the debate, others decided to display a bit of Christmas spirit.

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) delivered his speech in a Christmas snowman-themed “Ho Ho Ho!” tie.

The novelty tie received both praise and criticism, while some commentators interpreted it as a form of protest against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) reportedly wore a red skirt, red blazer, red boots, and a red sequin hat.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) modelled a red bowtie with a lime green bicycle lapel pin.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) turned heads with a Franklin D. Roosevelt-themed silk tie.

And Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) allegedly wore a tie covered in “little American flags.”

