From Christmas Ties to Funeral Dresses, the Internet Buzzes About Impeachment Fashion
The House impeachment debate sparked a colorful discussion online, Wednesday… about fashion.
While many representatives, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), wore black in an attempt to highlight the serious and solemn nature of the debate, others decided to display a bit of Christmas spirit.
Note: @SpeakerPelosi is wearing black. One of her colleagues told me several of the female Democrats did that intentionally to signal it is a somber day #impeachment
— Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) December 18, 2019
Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) delivered his speech in a Christmas snowman-themed “Ho Ho Ho!” tie.
Scott Perry is wearing a ho ho ho tie with little snowmen on it for House floor debate on the third presidential impeachment in US history pic.twitter.com/id2i2AnGUT
— Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) December 18, 2019
I respect the bold choice
— Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) December 18, 2019
The novelty tie received both praise and criticism, while some commentators interpreted it as a form of protest against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
He’s giving it all the respect it deserves.
— Rob Eno (@Robeno) December 18, 2019
Because its a HO HO HOAX. https://t.co/kLQF9mRZyW
— Andrew Clark 🎄 (@AndrewHClark) December 18, 2019
Gentlemen: Never wear a novelty tie. Never ever. https://t.co/Ww4nwd7kc0
— jon gabriel (@exjon) December 18, 2019
This is a solemn and serious occasion. https://t.co/cxWqAVRc5R
— Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) December 18, 2019
I fail to see the issue here https://t.co/NZuOe9JzRD
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 18, 2019
Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) reportedly wore a red skirt, red blazer, red boots, and a red sequin hat.
Some very festive outfits from members today… Frederica Wilson is wearing a red plaid skirt/blazer combo, red boots and red sequin hat https://t.co/K0ReA01Gef
— Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) December 18, 2019
Thank you, @RepGwenMoore, for standing shoulder to shoulder with me in the fight to #BringBackOurGirls. pic.twitter.com/q4dSTUimYZ
— Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) December 18, 2019
Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) modelled a red bowtie with a lime green bicycle lapel pin.
Who is this man? Wrong answers only pic.twitter.com/K003xsg4hh
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) December 18, 2019
Sweet bicycle lapel pin here on Earl Blumenauer. pic.twitter.com/MZwZWhuTyk
— Steve Mang (@Steve_Mang) December 18, 2019
Accoutrement of the day: Earl Blumenauer’s bicycle pin or Gerry Connolly’s presidents tie?
— Jon Fasman (@jonfasman) December 18, 2019
Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) turned heads with a Franklin D. Roosevelt-themed silk tie.
.@GerryConnolly‘s tie. That’s the tweet. https://t.co/Gip8nxcBrc pic.twitter.com/liJosg1iv6
— Dartunorro D. Clark (@DartDClark) December 18, 2019
Of course @GerryConnolly wears the ugliest necktie possible today… pic.twitter.com/YnmlDMAFy3
— Virginia Political Memes (@VApoliticalmeme) December 18, 2019
And Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) allegedly wore a tie covered in “little American flags.”
impeachment fashion note: i’ve seen members in three piece suits, bow ties and patterned blazers today, but nothing beats this tie with little American flags Rep. Cohen is wearing
— Jessica Yarvin (@jyarvin) December 18, 2019
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]