The House impeachment debate sparked a colorful discussion online, Wednesday… about fashion.

While many representatives, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), wore black in an attempt to highlight the serious and solemn nature of the debate, others decided to display a bit of Christmas spirit.

Note: @SpeakerPelosi is wearing black. One of her colleagues told me several of the female Democrats did that intentionally to signal it is a somber day #impeachment — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) December 18, 2019

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) delivered his speech in a Christmas snowman-themed “Ho Ho Ho!” tie.

Scott Perry is wearing a ho ho ho tie with little snowmen on it for House floor debate on the third presidential impeachment in US history pic.twitter.com/id2i2AnGUT — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) December 18, 2019

I respect the bold choice — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) December 18, 2019

The novelty tie received both praise and criticism, while some commentators interpreted it as a form of protest against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

He’s giving it all the respect it deserves. — Rob Eno (@Robeno) December 18, 2019

Because its a HO HO HOAX. https://t.co/kLQF9mRZyW — Andrew Clark 🎄 (@AndrewHClark) December 18, 2019

Gentlemen: Never wear a novelty tie. Never ever. https://t.co/Ww4nwd7kc0 — jon gabriel (@exjon) December 18, 2019

This is a solemn and serious occasion. https://t.co/cxWqAVRc5R — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) December 18, 2019

I fail to see the issue here https://t.co/NZuOe9JzRD — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 18, 2019

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) reportedly wore a red skirt, red blazer, red boots, and a red sequin hat.

Some very festive outfits from members today… Frederica Wilson is wearing a red plaid skirt/blazer combo, red boots and red sequin hat https://t.co/K0ReA01Gef — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) December 18, 2019

Thank you, @RepGwenMoore, for standing shoulder to shoulder with me in the fight to #BringBackOurGirls. pic.twitter.com/q4dSTUimYZ — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) December 18, 2019

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) modelled a red bowtie with a lime green bicycle lapel pin.

Who is this man? Wrong answers only pic.twitter.com/K003xsg4hh — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) December 18, 2019

Sweet bicycle lapel pin here on Earl Blumenauer. pic.twitter.com/MZwZWhuTyk — Steve Mang (@Steve_Mang) December 18, 2019

Accoutrement of the day: Earl Blumenauer’s bicycle pin or Gerry Connolly’s presidents tie? — Jon Fasman (@jonfasman) December 18, 2019

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) turned heads with a Franklin D. Roosevelt-themed silk tie.

Of course @GerryConnolly wears the ugliest necktie possible today… pic.twitter.com/YnmlDMAFy3 — Virginia Political Memes (@VApoliticalmeme) December 18, 2019

And Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) allegedly wore a tie covered in “little American flags.”

impeachment fashion note: i’ve seen members in three piece suits, bow ties and patterned blazers today, but nothing beats this tie with little American flags Rep. Cohen is wearing — Jessica Yarvin (@jyarvin) December 18, 2019

