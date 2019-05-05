This morning, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on ABC.

Kellyanne Conway‘s husband and perennial thorn in President Donald Trump‘s side George Conway was not impressed.

Conway started off by responding to Pompeo saying this on ABC about Trump’s comment about Russian president Vladimir Putin and Venezuela, as tweeted out by Manu Raju: “I didn’t see the full context of the quote.”

Conway wrote in response: “Do these people ever get embarrassed giving ridiculous answers like this?”

Do these people ever get embarrassed giving ridiculous answers like this? https://t.co/8HEKG6x9re — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 5, 2019

Conway was not done.

He then tweeted out a clip from ABC noting that Pompeo appears to be smirking when talking about people being put to death.

Watch this clip. The Secretary of State of the United States of America is *smirking* about the fact that Kim Jong Un may have executed some of his aides. https://t.co/9YNyb8DxTV — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 5, 2019

Pompeo’s “full context” remarks were made in response to a question from ABC’s Jonathan Karl on Sunday.

“Wait a minute, you said that Maduro was on the plane ready to leave and to flee for Cuba and it was the Russians that told him to stay,” Karl said. “And the president is saying that Putin told him that he’s not looking to get involved in Venezuela. Does the president not realize what you have said publicly and what is obvious, that Putin is deeply involved in Venezuela? I mean, what does he mean when he’s saying he’s not looking to get involved?”

In response, Karl said this: “Yeah, I didn’t see the full context of the quote there. I don’t know what context that was in. I do know this; the president has made clear, we want everyone out and that includes the Russians.”

In the second clip, in which Pompeo was said by Conway to have smirked, the conversation was centered around the possibility that some of Kim Jong Un‘s aides may have been executed. When asked about the possible death sentences being carried out, Pompeo replied, “I don’t anything to add to that for you this morning.”

[Image via Getty Images]

