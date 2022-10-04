Georgia Republicans Knew of Alleged Herschel Walker Abortion, One Not Surprised a Rich Athlete Was ‘Spreading His Seed’

Allegations Republican Georgia Senate Nominee Herschel Walker paid for an abortion for an ex-girlfriend were known among some people close to his campaign.

One GOP strategist told Politico it should come as no surprised someone of Walker’s background would have been out “spreading his seed.”

The Daily Beast reported Monday Walker paid $700 in 2009 for an abortion for a former girlfriend. The woman produced a get-well card and a receipt from an abortion clinic. Walker has denied the reporting as “lies.”

Numerous Republican Party political operatives from Georgia told Politico on Tuesday there has been chatter about the issue for some time. The outlet reported:

Months before news broke alleging that Herschel Walker paid for an abortion, top Republicans in the state — including those advising his team — warned him that the story could torpedo his campaign. Four people with knowledge of those preliminary discussions said that the abortion issue was well known within the state, even before reporters began inquiring about it.

Some said they hoped bringing the issue up to Walker’s campaign would dissuade him from running. It did not work, and Walker ran away with the GOP primary.

“It was, ‘Eh, it’s not going to come out, you’re being hyperbolic,’” a person described as a “top Georgia GOP operative” said. “The reaction was not, ‘They’re not going to say that because it never happened.’ It was like everything else, ‘Eh, people aren’t going to find out.’”

Another person who spoke to Politico anonymously brushed off the news as unsurprising.

“It’s not that we knew about this specific case, but he’s a wealthy, famous football player who is obviously spreading his seed,” a person described as a strategist said.

Georgia Republican Party consultant Liz Mair was willing to speak to Politico on the record.

“I remember hearing about this very early and thinking it was like a classic oppo hit,” Mair said. “This abortion thing I heard. Having more kids than he was copping to I heard. And all of this was before we got to the point of him being [the Republican candidate]. I had heard about the alleged liabilities. And abortion was top of the list.”

