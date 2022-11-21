Gisele Fetterman Claims She Receives Constant Threats Due to Being on a ‘Non-Stop Loop on Fox News’

Gisele Fetterman is biting back at criticism of her from right-wing circles, declaring in an interview that the right “hates women.”

Fetterman was in the spotlight more than most midterm candidate spouses as she helped her husband, Senator-elect John Fetterman, recover from a May stroke. The Democratic senator-elect defeated the Donald Trump-endorsed Mehmet Oz in his Pennsylvania race.

In a New Republic piece entitled “Mrs. Fetterman Goes to Washington,” Gisele Fetterman pushed back hard on the her husband’s critics focusing specifically on her after his health struggles.

The New Republic’s Pablo Manríquez noted some of the more recent attacks on Gisele Fetterman, including mocking from Fox News hosts like Harris Faulkner over a photo she posted to social media where her husband was partially cropped out — Senator-elect Fetterman is 6’8. The photo is part of a running joke the two have had for years, long before the two were thrust onto the national stage.

Fetterman chalked up criticism of her to a hate for “strong women.”

“The right-wing hates women. They especially hate strong women, and I think that’s what you’re seeing,” she said.

Fetterman blamed a barrage of hate mail and threats to being on a “non-stop loop on Fox News.”

“Since entering the Capitol for training, my inbox has been completely filled with threats and horrible things. And that’s because I’ve been a non-stop loop on Fox News,” she said.

Fetterman has not been on a constant loop on Fox News, though the cropped photo did get notably highlighted by hosts like Faulkner and Will Cain.

Fetterman added she hoped it’s not “like this forever.”

“And hopefully it’s not like this for the next young Latina or person of color or spouse who enters this space,” she said.

Fetterman made clear she has no political ambitions of her own, including with a post in her husband’s office. She insisted she wants people to “like” her and doesn’t want politics to make her “cruel.”

“It’s not for me. It’s a very cruel world, and I am not cruel,” she said. “I don’t ever wanna become cruel. I’m sensitive. I want people to like me. It hurts me when people are mean.”

