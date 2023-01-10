GOP Mega-Donors Sign Letter Looking To Oust RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, Warn Party Is ‘On the Verge of Permanent Irrelevance’

A group of GOP mega-donors want Republican National Committee (RNC) head Ronna McDaniel out and they said as much in a letter this week, warning that the Republican Party is “on the verge of permanent irrelevance.”

The public letter, which was first reported by Fox News, included accusations that the RNC was too busy “lining the pockets of cherry-picked consultants” to actually win elections. The donors called the Democratic Party more “organized, radical, and weaponized” than ever.

McDaniel’s leadership has been called into question by some within the party after Republicans only managed to gain a slim majority in the House in the midterms.

The group argues “fresh leadership” is needed and they throw their support behind Harmeet Dhillon, an attorney and national committeewoman for the RNC. Vocal Donald Trump supporter and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell has also mentioned challenging McDaniel to lead the RNC.

“We are calling on members of the RNC to thank Ronna McDaniel for her service and to support the only RNC member seeking to succeed her, Harmeet Dhillon – a bold visionary with the energy and experience to retool the party for success in 2024 and beyond,” the letter reads.

Dhillon has been tweeting about her current campaign, accusing current leadership this week of not engaging enough with local Republican leaders and state party delegates.

“This is the first time anyone can remember an RNC leadership race bothering to engage with Republican leaders at the county and precinct committeeman/woman level. About time we returned to fundamentals!” Dhillon tweeted.

