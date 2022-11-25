MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Challenging Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair Position: ‘We Need a New Input’

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is planning on challenging Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel.

Lindell remains a vocal and loyal supporter of former President Donald Trump. He also continues denying election results, primarily the 2020 presidential election. His claims have led to a defamation lawsuit and a suspension from Twitter.

Despite some significant losses in the midterm elections, McDaniel is planning on running for reelection as the chair of the RNC.

In a livestream this week, Lindell called for new RNC leadership and suggested he would be up to the job.

“We need someone everybody, and I would step into that, if God willing,” he said. The clip of Lindell was flagged on Twitter by Ron Filipkowski.

Mike Lindell announces that he has been drafted by his fans and supporters to run against Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair, but he has to pray on it first. pic.twitter.com/JPNBCoX6uk — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 24, 2022

Lindell later confirmed his plans to National File later, accusing McDaniel of failing in her role with the party.

“Ronna McDaniel has failed in her leadership,” he said. “We need a new input to get a different output.”

He also called the RNC “one of the most important organizations in our country” and claimed his own experience in business makes him a good fit.

“We need someone who knows how to run a business to lead one of the most important organizations in our country,” Lindell said.

The MyPillow CEO continues to claim he has evidence of mass voter fraud, though no actual proof has been found to back up his claims. Lindell claimed he would “drop everything” to present his supposed evidence to Elon Musk so he could get his Twitter account back.

“I would fly to him, do whatever it takes. I would hand- deliver it on a silver platter and say, ‘here you go, look at it,” Lindell told Steve Bannon this week. “You’re a very smart man. Look at this and do whatever you want to do with my Twitter account. But for sure I would like you to say, ‘hey, this guy got banned and he’s banned right now for no reason.'”

