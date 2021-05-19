An angry mob marched to destroy my home and kill my family, I took a stand to defend them. I am a proven fighter against the mob When the mob comes to destroy our home, our state, our nation— I’ll defend it I will NEVER BACK DOWN Help me FIGHT BACK ➡️ https://t.co/8N8o1yxN6C pic.twitter.com/jR8ieWdkCc — Mark McCloskey (@Mark__McCloskey) May 19, 2021

Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis lawyer who infamously brandished a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters alongside his wife last year, is now running for the U.S. Senate.

The McCloskeys became right-wing celebrities approximately a year ago after they pulled guns on people near their mansion who were protesting the police murder of George Floyd. The couple were indicted on felony charges of evidence tampering and the unlawful use of weapons in connection with the incident, but they’ve maintained a high profile among conservatives, and they campaigned for former President Donald Trump by endorsing him in a speech they gave at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Mark McCloskey confirmed his run during a Tuesday night interview with Tucker Carlson, telling the Fox News host “God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an angry mob, and it really did wake me up.”

McClosky also released his first campaign video, portraying himself as a defender of suburban freedoms, touting the gun-wielding incident, and railing against “the mob.”

McClosky’s decision to run means he’ll be pitted against disgraced former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens (R) state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, both of whom are also seeking Senator Roy Blunt’s seat once he retires. If McCloskey bases his platform on his dedication to the Trump movement, he’ll face tough competition from Greitens, who already made headway on that front by hiring Kimberly Guilfoyle as his national campaign chair.

