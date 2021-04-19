Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens (R) announced on Monday that Kimberly Guilfoyle will be the national chair of his campaign for senator.

The Greitens campaign sent out a press release where Greitens and Guilfoyle both confirmed her new role.

“I am honored to have Kimberly’s support,” Greitens said. “Her work on behalf of President Donald J. Trump was unmatched. We know the Democrats will come after this campaign, just like they came after President Trump. With Kimberly Guilfoyle as our National Chair, I know we have a true fighter that will further elevate this campaign and help us win the support of every Missourian.”

Guilfoyle had this to offer:

Governor Greitens is a fighter who has stood with President Trump and has a proven record of advancing conservative, America First policies. I am proud to join this team as the National Chair and look forward to championing Governor Greitens’ vision throughout Missouri and around the country.

Greiten’s bid to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) comes after he resigned as governor back in 2018 amid accusations of sexual assault and campaign finance violations. Multiple reports have described his self-portrayal as an ally of Trump’s agenda since then, plus his efforts to court people close to Trump to help him with his run.

The announcement also establishes the next move for Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host who spent the last few years as an adviser for Trump’s re-election campaign. Guilfoyle has maintained her public profile with her explosive speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention, and is still dating the former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

