Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who received national attention after footage of them armed as protesters passed their house went viral on social media, spoke at the Republican National Convention Monday night.

Mark McCloskey opened by referencing the “mob of protesters” while Patricia said, “What you saw happened to us could just as eaily happen to any of you who are watching from quiet neighborhoods across the country.”

“Whether it’s the defunding of police, ending cash bails so criminals can be released back out on the streets the same day to riot again or encouraging anarchy and chaos on our streets,” Mark continued, “it seems as if the Democrats no longer view the government’s job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens.”

“These radicals are not content with marching in the streets, they want to walk the halls of congress. They want to take over. They want power,” he said. “This is Joe Biden’s party. These are the people who will be in charge of your future, and the future of your children.”

Patricia added, “No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

