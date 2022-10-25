Hillary Clinton Claims ‘Right Wing Extremists’ Already Have a Plan to ‘Literally Steal the Next Presidential Election’

The midterm elections may be only days away, but Hillary Clinton is sounding the alarm on the 2024 presidential election, claiming “right wing extremists” already have a plan in place to “literally steal” an election for which there are no official candidates.

Clinton’s message was made for the the group Indivisible. According to their website, the organization is “grassroots movement of thousands of local Indivisible groups with a mission to elect progressive leaders, rebuild our democracy, and defeat the [Donald] Trump agenda.”

The video was released last week, but got renewed attention this week as conservative critics called out Clinton’s message about the potential legitimacy of the next presidential election.

“I know we’re all focused on the 2022 midterm elections, and they are incredibly important, but we also have to look ahead because, you know what, our opponents certainly are. Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they’re not making a secret of it,” Clinton said in the video.

At issue for the former presidential candidate is the “right-wing controlled Supreme Court,” which she argued could before 2024 give more power to state legislatures to “overturn presidential elections.” Others have sounded the alarm over state legislatures gaining more control in how to conduct elections in 2024. Clinton herself is no stranger to being openly frustrated at election results themselves, referring to her opponent Trump, who defeated her in 2016, in the past as an “illegitimate president.”

The “very real threat to democracy” presented by Republicans, Clinton said at one point, is keeping her “up at night.”

Clinton finished her video by promoting Indivisible’s Crush the Coup campaign, which identified specific races in six states that would prevent this “MAGA coup” from state legislatures.

“We’re all focused on winning the midterms and defending our congressional majorities. That’s critical. But we also must take the fight to MAGA Republicans at the state level,” the group claims.

