Josh Hawley Insists to Tucker Carlson Democrats are Waging War Against ‘Christian Culture’

Senator Josh Hawley insisted that Democratic officials are waging war against “Christian culture that they don’t like” during a Thursday night appearance on Fox News, a comment host Tucker Carlson let go unchecked.

The segment started with a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris publicly admitting her fondness for electric school buses during an event announcing a $1 billion grant for them, during which she also shared her dislike of diesel fuel. There is currently a shortage of diesel fuel, which Carlson blamed on the international intervention in Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

Carlson then suggested that Rep. Jamie Raskin said in writing that we must go to war with Russia because it’s a “Christian conservative country.”

It’s not clear what Carlson is referring to, but Raskin recently wrote about the importance of supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty against Russia, which included this passage:

Moscow right now is a hub of corrupt tyranny, censorship, authoritarian repression, police violence, propaganda, government lies and disinformation, and planning for war crimes. It is a world center of antifeminist, antigay, anti-trans hatred, as well as the homeland of replacement theory for export. In supporting Ukraine, we are opposing these fascist views, and supporting the urgent principles of democratic pluralism. Ukraine is not perfect, of course, but its society is organized on the radically different principles of democracy and freedom, which is why Russia’s oligarchical leaders seek to destroy it forever. I am proud to have been banned from Putin’s Russia for my pro-Ukrainian legislative activism, and I look forward to visiting Ukraine.

Carlson painted Raskin as talking about a religious war before asking Hawley to comment.

“You know, you wouldn’t want to take him seriously, except for the fact that this is the majority party in control of the entire United States government right now,” the Missouri senator replied. “Both Houses of Congress and the White House.”

“But here’s the thing, Tucker, that they won’t quite say out loud, but absolutely true is that the war they are waging, a cultural war they’re most interested in, is right here in the United States of America,” Hawley added. “It’s America’s, let’s be honest, Christian culture that they don’t like. It’s the way that we live. It’s the way that working people and middle-class folks live. It’s the values that we hold. They don’t like any of those things, and they want to destroy the economic underpinnings of America’s middle class and working class. That’s what this is about.”

“That’s why Joe Biden says stuff like this is a necessary transition. Transition to what? To their secular progressive utopia,” he concluded. “In the meantime, we all just have to suffer the consequences.”

For those playing at home, Carlson and Hawley took a throwaway line from Vice President Harris about diesel fuel and arrived at a “war against Christians” in about three minutes, devoid of any actual logic or reasoning, but instead appealing to a dark fear that some Americans have that “they” are out to get you. Judging by the ratings and reported revenue, it’s a lucrative approach. But what cost victory?

Watch above via Fox News.

