Blue-check Twitter users have been freaking out over Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk taking over Twitter.

Musk closed the $44 billion deal to acquire the social media company on Thursday. He reportedly fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, legal policy head Vijaya Gadde and general counsel Sean Edgett.

While conservatives were elated, others were not.

If you think the anti-Muslim hate on this website is bad now, then hang around a few weeks. Elon Musk is about to unleash the Nazis. — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) October 28, 2022

Otis has me up in the middle of the night with a bad case of diarhhea and Elon Musk now owns twitter. Seems about right. — Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) October 28, 2022

I reports that suggest Twitter's CEO and CFO were escorted out of the building after Elon Musk fired them soon after the acquisition competed, this was done in bad taste and reeked of dictatorial tendencies — Sahil Mohan Gupta (@DigitallyBones) October 28, 2022

Jeff Bezos is still a bad person, but I wanted my username on here to also reflect the fact that Elon Musk poops his pants every day on purpose because he likes it. — Elon Musk Poops His Pants Every Day On Purpose (@glentickle) October 28, 2022

When Elon Musk turns Twitter into a hellscape, where will football fans with nothing better to do go to bitch about how bad the Thursday Night Football product is — Jason Davis (@davisjsn) October 28, 2022

Well, social media *users* are bracing for midterm mayhem & mis/disinformation. Not the actual platforms. At least not @Twitter, as Elon Musk just fired the safety chief along with top execs. And the bad guys couldn't be more thrilled. New Twitter anyone? Thriller? Bueller? pic.twitter.com/yy1rkcdkSB — 🇺🇦Paula Chertok🗽 (@PaulaChertok) October 28, 2022

Elon Musk owns Twitter. China owns TikTok. A soulless robot owns Facebook. Does anybody else think it’s bad that they can dictate how our biggest communication and information platforms operate? pic.twitter.com/8VsYtrqRVY — Heather Gardner (@heathergtv) October 27, 2022

I think he's going to make it totally different in order to make it more invest-able or profitable. I'm used to Twitter being like this. For me, the change itself is bad even if the final product might have more functionalities or benefits. — Elissa Shevinsky (@ElissaBeth) October 27, 2022

This bird feels like it’s heading into a glass door or very large window https://t.co/yaDUecHLA1 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 28, 2022

People do not realize how much @vijaya did for free speech. Twitter is less of a free speech platform without her. https://t.co/16bUrFU8LZ — Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) October 28, 2022

I'm sure this won't result in this website becoming infinitely worse. https://t.co/E7YR5FOh34 — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) October 28, 2022

Sure, who needs institutional knowledge https://t.co/bYH8Tfj4GJ — Rachel Sklar (she/her) (@rachelsklar) October 28, 2022

