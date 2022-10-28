Blue Checks FREAK OUT Over Elon Musk Taking Over Twitter: ‘About to Unleash the Nazis’
Oct 28th, 2022, 8:27 am
Blue-check Twitter users have been freaking out over Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk taking over Twitter.
Musk closed the $44 billion deal to acquire the social media company on Thursday. He reportedly fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, legal policy head Vijaya Gadde and general counsel Sean Edgett.
While conservatives were elated, others were not.
