JUST IN: Kate Bedingfield Departing White House After Stints Under Biden, Obama Admins

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingield is departing her position in President Joe Biden’s administration, the White House announced on Friday.

According to the White House’s announcement, Bedingfield will be replaced by Ben LaBolt at the end of February. LaBolt has worked not just under Biden, but also under former President Barack Obama.

From the White House:

Prior to her time working under the President, Bedingfield held three White House communications leadership roles during the Obama-Biden Administration: Associate Communications Director, Deputy Director of Media Affairs, and Director of Rapid Response. She was also the vice president of communications for the Motion Picture Association of America, vice president of communications at Monumental Sports and Entertainment and the director of communications for Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s successful campaign for the US Senate in 2008. Bedingfield is a Georgia native and University of Virginia alumna. Bedingfield will be succeeded by Ben LaBolt, who has worked with President Biden in this administration and during the Obama-Biden years.

Biden called Beingfield a “loyal and trusted advisor” in a statement.

“Since my time as vice president, Kate has been a loyal and trusted adviser, through thick and thin. She was a critical strategic voice from the very first day of my presidential campaign in 2019 and has been a key part of advancing my agenda in the White House. The country is better off as a result of her hard work and I’m so grateful to her – and to her husband and two young children – for giving so much,” he said.

