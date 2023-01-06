Kristi Noem Spox Lets Loose On DeSantis In Fiery Interview: ‘Does He Believe That 14-Week-Old Babies Don’t Have a Right To Live?’

A spokesperson for South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) let loose on Florida governor Ron DeSantis (R) in a new interview, questioning the Republican’s pro-life views.

Noem spokesperson Ian Fury was contacted by National Review reporter Nate Hochman about the “transgender lobby” in South Dakota, but found Fury offering some blunt digs at Florida’s governor.

Hochman reported:

Fury responded with a lengthy statement rejecting “any implication that Governor Noem is overly cozy with” the major lobbying groups that helped kill a long line of anti-gender-ideology bills in the state. But in a follow-up email, he pivoted to an unprompted diatribe about the contrast between Noem’s and DeSantis’s records on the issue of abortion.

Fury questioned the pro-life commitment of DeSantis while touting Noem’s own pro-life views.

“Where was Governor DeSantis? Hiding behind a 15-week ban. Does he believe that 14-week-old babies don’t have a right to live?” Fury said, after touting Noem for defending the Dobbs reversal by the Supreme Court. DeSantis signed a 15 week abortion ban last year.

Fury also went after the National Review and accused the outlet of “carrying water” for the Florida governor.

“He closed out the email by speculating as to whether National Review was ‘no longer pro-life . . . because that’s the message you send by carrying water for Gov. DeSantis,'” Hochman wrote in his Thursday report.

Hochman recounted receiving the “unprompted diatribe” from Fury in a Twitter thread.

Both DeSantis and Noem have been floated as potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates. Former President Donald Trump is the only Republican to officially throw his hat into the race thus far.

