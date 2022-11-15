BREAKING: Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run to ‘Make America Great and Glorious Again’ (MAGAGA?)

Former President Donald Trump announced a third run for the White House on Tuesday night at his Palm Beach estate in Florida.

Addressing a crowd of supporters in an ornate event hall at his Mar-a-Lago residence, Trump told them he will run for president again in 2024 to finish what he started in 2017.

“America’s comeback starts right now,” he told a cheering audience, before denouncing President Joe Biden.

“The world was at peace,” he declared. “America was prospering and our country was on track for an amazing future because I made big promises to the American people. And unlike other presidents, I kept my promises.”

“Are you getting ready?” he asked the audience, which responded with cheers.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said to raucous applause.

Shortly before his speech, it was reported Trump had filed paperwork for another bid.

Trump had teased the declaration at a rally in Ohio for Republican candidates the night before the midterm elections. The next day, Republicans drastically underperformed their own expectations by failing to retake the Senate. They will hold only a slim majority in the House.

He lost his reelection bid in 2020 and falsely claimed the contest was rigged against him. Many of the candidates he endorsed this time around engaged in similar election denialism, which went over poorly in battleground states such as Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Many Republicans have blamed Trump for the disappointing results, with some even saying it’s time to move on from him.

Trump has been the de facto leader of the GOP since 2016 when he first notched the Republican presidential nomination. He has maintained his hold on the party, but could face a test if he were challenged for the nomination this time. Other than Trump, the most frequent person floated as a potential 2024 candidate is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis hasn’t publicly ruled out a run, which has drawn Trump’s ire. Last week, he lashed out at the governor.

“Ron came to me in desperate shape in 2017—he was politically dead, losing in a landslide to a very good Agriculture Commissioner, Adam Putnam, who was loaded up with cash and great poll numbers,” Trump said of DeSantis’ 2018 bid to become the Republican gubernatorial nominee. “Ron had low approval, bad polls, and no money, but he said that if I would Endorse him, he could win.”

Trump endorsed him and the former president took credit for his wins in the primary and the general election that year.

This is a developing story that may be updated.

Watch above via Fox News.

