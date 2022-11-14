Liz Cheney Trolls Kari Lake on Twitter After Election Loss: ‘You’re Welcome’ 

Republican Kari Lake lost her bid to become Arizona’s next governor on Monday night, according to a call from NBC News nearly a week after the polls closed.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs defeated the former TV news anchor and Trump-endorsed candidate, who was running for office for the first time.

Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-KY) used some of her political action committee’s funds to run an ad against her fellow Republican. Lake has falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

“I don’t know that I have ever voted for a Democrat,” Cheney says in the ad. “But if I lived in Arizona, I absolutely would. You have a candidate for governor, Kari Lake, you have a candidate for secretary of state, Mark Finchem, both of whom have said that they will honor the results of an election if they agree with it.”

In response, Lake fired off a letter to Cheney in late October, which she tweeted.

“Thank you for your generous in-kind contribution to my campaign,” Lake wrote. “Enjoy your forced retirement from politics.”

Lake went on to claim her campaign told her the attack ad should give her candidacy a further boost in the polls.

Cheney was defeated in her primary by Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. The former president targeted Cheney over her presence on the Jan. 6 committee investigating his role in the Capitol insurrection.

Shortly after the election was called for Hobbs, Cheney took to Twitter to send a message of her own.

Cheney quote-tweeted Lake’s letter and simply wrote, “You’re welcome.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com