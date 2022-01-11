Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) brought up again the idea of a “national divorce” while defending “Second Amendment rights” as a means to fight back against tyrannical government – which she equated with the Democrats.

“Ultimately the truth is it’s our Second Amendment rights, our right to bear arms, that protects Americans and give us the ability to defend ourselves from a tyrannical government,” Greene said on Sebastian Gorka’s podcast America First, which was published Tuesday.

“And I hate to use this language but Democrats, they’re exactly–they’re doing exactly what our Founders talked about when they gave us the precious rights that we have,” Greene added.

She continued:

No one wants violence and I say all the time I am not a violent person. I hope to never see a Civil War in this country and that’s why you hear me toss around “national divorce.” The federal government has grown so big and the Democrats are willing to use the power of the federal government, that it really violates people’s rights.

Greene previously advocated for a “national divorce” in late December, while lamenting that Democrats from blue states are moving to red states and bringing their politics with them.

“All possible in a National Divorce scenario,” Greene tweeted. “After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling-off period.”

Greene’s tweet sparked an avalanche of controversy as she was apparently hyping domestic tensions and calling to disenfranchise American citizens.

“It’s a shame, we shouldn’t think that way. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future,” Green concluded while talking to Gorka. “But we always have to make sure we are defending our Second Amendment rights and make sure our states’ rights are protected.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com