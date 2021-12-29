Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests ‘National Divorce,’ Gets Smoked on Twitter: ‘Officially Declare Yourself a Traitor’

It all began – as many Twitter trends do – with a dumb tweet.

On Tuesday a fellow at the Claremont Institute, a far right guano factory that calls itself a “think tank,” tweeted, “Libs are a cancer. They are the absolute worst people in this country.”

He followed that up by saying that liberals who move from blue states to red states should be disenfranchised for a time.

I support actively discriminating against transplants like this through legislation. They shouldn’t be able to vote for a period, and they should have to pay a tax for their sins. — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 29, 2021

“I support actively discriminating against transplants like this through legislation,” said the bog-dwelling chud. “They shouldn’t be able to vote for a period, and they should have to pay a tax for their sins.”

On Wednesday morning, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) retweeted said chud and endorsed his view, saying that “brainwashed people” who move to states such as Florida from places like New York and California “really need a cooling off period.” She also appeared to suggest the country undergo a “national divorce.”

All possible in a National Divorce scenario.

After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida.

Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period. https://t.co/NB2dVj7n2X — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 29, 2021

Not surprisingly, Greene was promptly ridiculed on Twitter.

There is no “National Divorce” either you are for civil war or not. Just say it if you want a civil war and officially declare yourself a traitor. https://t.co/5bAxVcoReX — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) December 29, 2021

The most popular national Republicans are openly advocating for an end to American democracy. This isn’t fringe anymore. This is mainstream Republican thinking, folks. https://t.co/KUkFjx0yoj — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 29, 2021

It don’t think it matters if I point out the layers of this tweet’s lunacy. National Divorce scenario? Words used by Jefferson Davis…maybe. Many agree with this cognitive discharge. Those who do agree are beyond help. https://t.co/iIEgO60Njp — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) December 29, 2021

The bat shit crazy @mtgreenee is calling for a National divorce. They want to divide America. In a national divorce, perhaps the Democratic donor states that fund states like Georgia should stop. https://t.co/T9RiIW1H4s — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) December 29, 2021

You shouldn't be so quick to disagree on a military solution. Because when the GQP gets the Presidency and both Houses of Congress again – they are *DAMN SURE* going to use the military against you and I. And they won't wait for a reason – they'll just do it.

# National Divorce https://t.co/MYA17Y2fTm — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) December 29, 2021

Four, I just read WHY National Divorce is trending, and it's because Marjorie Taylor Greene is teasing it. Okay, never mind the Jewish lasers thing and Kwanzaa being a religion. Playing around with this while holding federal office has to have some repercussions. It has to. — Daryle Lamont Jenkins (@DLamontJenkins) December 29, 2021

Civil war, secession, National Divorce, tomato, tomahto pic.twitter.com/8Wu3jRyeco — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) December 29, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants a "National Divorce." Our country wants a divorce from Marge. — Holly “Jolly” McCormack 🎄 (@Holly_4Congress) December 29, 2021

https://twitter.com/Jacopo_della_Q/status/1476293481006043147

National divorce is the playbook for Secession and civil war scenario. It happened in former Yugoslavia and it was not pretty. @mtgreenee is planting dangerous ideas that could end up in bloody violence. People came to America to escape nationalism not to relive it here. https://t.co/GOvFRcwbcy — K.P. McAteer (@ksenijapavlovic) December 29, 2021

In a word, yes. And of the 10 “taker” states that take more money from the federal government than they pay in, NINE are red states that Marge & friends would inherit in the “national divorce.” So… good luck, BrokeMAGAmerica…???https://t.co/wvNCZyRTEu https://t.co/hfwKaHvXaI — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) December 29, 2021

The founding fathers wouldn't have let those who conspired to overturn an election, committed an act of terrorism at the capitol, called for national divorce, etc. off the hook and neither should we. — Nick Bolton (@NickBolton13) December 29, 2021

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.