Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests ‘National Divorce,’ Gets Smoked on Twitter: ‘Officially Declare Yourself a Traitor’
It all began – as many Twitter trends do – with a dumb tweet.
On Tuesday a fellow at the Claremont Institute, a far right guano factory that calls itself a “think tank,” tweeted, “Libs are a cancer. They are the absolute worst people in this country.”
He followed that up by saying that liberals who move from blue states to red states should be disenfranchised for a time.
“I support actively discriminating against transplants like this through legislation,” said the bog-dwelling chud. “They shouldn’t be able to vote for a period, and they should have to pay a tax for their sins.”
On Wednesday morning, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) retweeted said chud and endorsed his view, saying that “brainwashed people” who move to states such as Florida from places like New York and California “really need a cooling off period.” She also appeared to suggest the country undergo a “national divorce.”
Not surprisingly, Greene was promptly ridiculed on Twitter.
https://twitter.com/Jacopo_della_Q/status/1476293481006043147
This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.