Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jack Posobiec to Headline New York Young Republicans Annual Gala

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and “Pizzagate” conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec are set to headline the New York Young Republican Club’s 110th Annual Gala.

The group boasts of being the “oldest and largest Young Republican club in the United States, incorporated in 1911 with predecessor organizations dating to 1856.”

Tickets for the black-tie event are selling at a starting price of $399 for non-members and $349 for members – general admission tickets for non-members go all the way up to $699.

The e-vite for the event promotes Greene as “a wife, mother and Christian nationalist patriot representing Georgia’s fourteenth Congressional district in Washington, DC.”

Greene stirred controversy when she argued that the GOP should become the party of Christian nationalists during a Turning Point USA event in Florida recently.

“I actually call myself a Christian nationalist,” she said on stage in late-July. “That’s not a bad word. That’s actually a good thing.”

Christianity Today published an article explaining the term “Christian Nationalist” in 2021 as it has become more common in American politics. The publication notes its dangers:

Christian nationalism tends to treat other Americans as second-class citizens. If it were fully implemented, it would not respect the full religious liberty of all Americans. Empowering the state through “morals legislation” to regulate conduct always carries the risk of overreaching, setting a bad precedent, and creating governing powers that could be used later against Christians.

Greene is joined by Posobiec, who has also been a lightning rod of controversy.

Posobiec, who was once an anchor on the far-right One America News Network, became well-known for promoting the Pizzagate and Seth Rich conspiracy theories. The Southern Poverty Law Center noted he has “collaborated with white supremacists, neo-fascists and antisemites for years, while producing propaganda that Trump and his inner circle have publicly celebrated.”

