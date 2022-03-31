Marjorie Taylor Greene Releases Campaign Ad Skewering Mike Pompeo and Lindsey Graham As ‘War Hawks’ and ‘Globalist Elites’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) released a new ad this week for her re-election campaign and it is everything you would expect from the controversial, conspiracy-promoting Congresswoman.

“It’s the Washington establishment created globalist policies to move America into the global economy led by Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum,” starts off Greene.

“And now the war hawks, globalist elites, and neocons are banging the drums of war,” she continues, as images of Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appear on the screen.

The inclusion of Pompeo and Graham is notable as Greene has been known to attack fellow Republicans, but rarely attacks pro-Trump Republicans who good appear to still be in good standing with former President Donald Trump.

“If we had real leadership in Washington, if we had real Americans in Washington that cared about our country, they would be only fighting and legislating and voting and passing laws to stop the globalist agenda, to stop this assault on our values, our freedoms, and our country,” she continues narrating as images flash across the screen, including the words “The Great Reset.”

She concludes the ad by saying “the Democrat Communists” want to take away “our faith, our family, and our freedoms.”

Marge Green puts out her first campaign video since filing for re-election, and it’s straight QAnon/New World Order conspiracy stuff. Interestingly, she includes Mike Pompeo and Lindsey Graham along with the usual suspects. pic.twitter.com/uv9DrulgoV — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 31, 2022

The “Great Reset” is a term referring to a fringe conspiracy theory on the far-right. The Anti-Defamation League sums up the theory as the belief that “global elites want to use the coronavirus as a tool to reorganize global societies and economies to their benefit at the expense of ordinary people, with the ultimate goal of a global totalitarian regime.”

The ADL explains that the “Great Reset,” like QAnon which it is affiliated, casts “President Trump as the only person between the American people and these disastrous outcomes.”

Greene has been known to promote a wide range of conspiracy theories from claiming that a Jewish space laser started deadly California wildfires, 9/11 trutherism, claiming the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting was a false flag attack, to embracing QAnon before entering Congress – something she has since distanced herself from.

