Mayor Pete Campaign Says Candidate Raised Whopping $1 Million Hours After Announcement
Sunday turned out to be a great day for Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Shortly after his speech officially declaring his candidacy, the mayor’s communication director said he had raised a whopping $1 million.
“Some news: since delivering his announcement speech, our grassroots supporters have invested more than $1m in @PeteButtigieg’s campaign,” Lis Smith wrote on Twitter.
— Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) April 14, 2019
— Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) April 14, 2019
Earlier today, in a presidential declaration that drew a comparison to President Barack Obama , Buttigieg entered the race.
“My name is Pete Buttigieg. They call me Mayor Pete,” Buttigieg told the crowd. “I am a proud son of South Bend, Indiana. And I am running for President of the United States.”
He added: “I recognize the audacity of doing this as a Midwestern millennial mayor. More than a little bold—at age 37—to seek the highest office in the land. … But we live in a moment that compels us each to act.”
