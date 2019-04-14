Mayor Pete Campaign Says Candidate Raised Whopping $1 Million Hours After Announcement

Sunday turned out to be a great day for Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Shortly after his speech officially declaring his candidacy, the mayor’s communication director said he had raised a whopping $1 million.

“Some news: since delivering his announcement speech, our grassroots supporters have invested more than $1m in @PeteButtigieg’s campaign,” Lis Smith wrote on Twitter.

Some news: since delivering his announcement speech, our grassroots supporters have invested more than $1m in @PeteButtigieg’s campaign. C’mon- let’s keep it going for #PeteForAmerica — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) April 14, 2019

Earlier today, in a presidential declaration that drew a comparison to President Barack Obama , Buttigieg entered the race.

“My name is Pete Buttigieg. They call me Mayor Pete,” Buttigieg told the crowd. “I am a proud son of South Bend, Indiana. And I am running for President of the United States.”

He added: “I recognize the audacity of doing this as a Midwestern millennial mayor. More than a little bold—at age 37—to seek the highest office in the land. … But we live in a moment that compels us each to act.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com