Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) didn’t miss the opportunity to cash in on her ignominious moment in the spotlight, sending out a conspiracy-laden, grammatically-awkward fundraising email as her House colleagues were voting to expel her from Committees for promoting bonkers conspiracy theories.

The email, which was screenshot and shared on Twitter, appears to have been sent shortly after 6:00 p.m. ET (This Twitter user wrote that it was “Sent 6:09 tonight,” but the screenshot looked like it was sent a few minutes earlier, at 6:01 pm.)

The email began by naming its blameshifting targets in the subject line, “AOC and Ilhan Omar,” and immediately launched into false and unproven claims about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), including that Ocasio-Cortez “encouraged supporters to ‘punch a cop!’” and Omar married her brother.

“But because I refuse to cower in a corner because Democrats demand I shut up gets [sic] me threatened with expulsion? I won’t stand for it,” the email continued.

“Never before have Democrats worked so hard to remove an elected official since President Trump,” Greene’s plea for donations proclaimed. “The fight to expel me from Congress boils down to this: I stood up for President Trump, I stand for America First, I filed Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden, and I speak the truth.”

It should be noted, that Greene does not speak the truth in this particular paragraph. The House vote today was not to expel her from Congress, but to remove her from membership in two committees on which she was tapped to serve. She may have created some document that she labeled as “Articles of Impeachment” against President Joe Biden, but not even former President Donald Trump’s most ardent Republican defenders are joining her in that effort. There will not be an impeachment trial for Biden arising from whatever Greene filed.

“If I’m going to win this crucial battle,” the email concluded, “I must have every America First Patriot to make [sic] an emergency contribution of $15 right away.”

