Herschel Walker Reportedly Breaks Fundraising Record After Daily Beast Breaks Abortion Receipt

Herschel Walker got some good news in the midst of the fallout from a Daily Beast story accusing the Georgia Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate as his fundraising has reportedly seen a boost.

The report on Walker claimed he paid for an abortion for a woman he impregnated in 2009. The Donald Trump-endorsed nominee has been running on a strict pro-life platform. This, however, does not seem to have hurt funds coming into his campaign.

Multiple reports on Tuesday suggest that Walker’s campaign has set a fundraising record since the Daily Beast story broke.

“Walker campaign manager Scott Paradise told staff this morning the Daily Beast story was a setback but that fundraising was surging after Walker’s denial,” CNN’s Gabby Orr reported.

New – Walker campaign manager Scott Paradise told staff this morning the Daily Beast story was a setback but that fundraising was surging after Walker’s denial. Paradise mentioned the Access Hollywood episode, saying “Trump still made it to the White House,” per person familiar — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) October 4, 2022

Washington Examiner’s David M. Drucker added that sources in Walker’s campaign placed his fundraising at $182,000 since the Daily Beast story broke, including $50,000 during a Monday night interview with Sean Hannity.

NEWS: Sources inside @HerschelWalker #GASEN campaign confirm to @dcexaminer: The Georgia Republican had “record-breaking” fundraising day after @thedailybeast story broke: Walker raised $182K, inclu $50K during his @seanhannity interview on @FoxNews — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) October 4, 2022 I’m told @HerschelWalker via https://t.co/4uH2A8k1v8 had one of his best days of fundraising since he announced his candidacy in the past 24 hours. Left wing media attacks, increasingly, are the best advertising for Republicans. Herschel is winning, that’s why they are attacking. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 4, 2022

James Surowiecki noted Walker’s numbers still pale in comparison to his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

If $182K is a record-breaking fundraising day for Herschel Walker, that’s a sad commentary on his campaign. That’s less than Warnock’s average daily haul during the 2nd quarter. https://t.co/CogbfFJPpV — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) October 4, 2022

Walker raised $6.2 million in the second quarter, while Warnock brought in more than $17 million, Axios reported.

In his chat with Hannity, Walker claimed the report he paid for an abortion is a “flat out lie.”

“This seat is very important that they’ll do anything to win this seat – lie. Because they want to make it about everything else except what the true problems that we have in this country is,” Walker said.

Walker has faced plenty of critics, including his own son, since the report, but Trump has stuck by his candidate, attacking the media in a defense of him.

“Herschel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats,” the former president declared in a statement.

