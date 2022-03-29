Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s (R-NC) comments on a podcast last week that he was invited to an “orgy” in Washington and has seen leaders do cocaine continue to reverberate inside the Beltway and have raised the ire of his fellow Republicans.

Politico Congressional Correspondent Olivia Beavers reported on Tuesday that House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) “plans to talk” with Cawthorn about the comments as several House GOP members voiced their frustration during a closed-door House GOP conference meeting on Tuesday.

Condemnation and calls for Cawthorn to name names is also coming from the right-wing punditsphere. Meghan McCain weighed in on Twitter, writing:

So, Madison Cawthorne only hangs out with hard core MAGA people in DC… The American public deserves to know which members of congress are doing cocaine and having orgies because they are unfit for office. Should we all just start guessing the people he’s talking about?

Cawthorn sparked this latest controversy by telling John Lovell on his Warrior Poet Society podcast last week his experience in Washington mirrors that of Netflix’s House of Cards.

“The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington, I mean, being kind of a young guy in Washington, the average age is probably 60 or 70,” Cawthorn said, adding, “I look at a lot of these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life—I’ve always paid attention to politics—then all of a sudden you get invited to, ‘Oh hey we’re going to have a sexual get together at one of our homes, you should come.’”

“‘What did you just ask me to come to?’ And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy,” Cawthorn continued.

Beavers reported that many GOP House members feel “unfairly maligned” by these comments and “privately expressed disbelief at Cawthorn’s claims, particularly of orgies.”

“Some wondered if he made the comments consciously in a bid to portray himself above such acts — past media reports have addressed sexual misconduct allegations against him before his election,” Beavers added.

