Controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is making headlines again after he told host John Lovell on the Warrior Poet Society podcast last week that Washington, D.C. is rife with “sexual perversion” and drug use.

Cawthorn, 26, is currently the youngest serving member in the House of Representatives and has become a celebrity of sorts for making outlandish statements.

Lovell asked Cawthorn just how accurate the popular Netflix TV show House of Cards was in its “disgusting” portrayal of Washington.

“I heard a former president that we had in the ’90s was asked a question about this,” Cawthorn responded. “And he gave an answer that I thought was so true. He said that the only thing not accurate in that show—that you could never get a piece of legislation about education passed that quickly.”

Cawthorn appears to be quoting from a 2015 Gotham magazine interview with Kevin Spacey in which Spacey, the star of House of Cards, said Bill Clinton told him “99 percent of what you do on that show is real.” The 1 percent that he got wrong? “[Y]ou could never get an education bill passed that fast.”

Cawthorn continued to dish the dirt about D.C. with Lovell. “The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington, I mean, being kind of a young guy in Washington, the average age is probably 60 or 70,” Cawthorn said, adding, “I look at a lot of these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life—I’ve always paid attention to politics—then all of a sudden you get invited to, ‘Oh hey we’re going to have a sexual get together at one of our homes, you should come.'”

“‘What did you just ask me to come to?’ And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy,” Cawthorn continued.

The North Carolina Republican went on to say he has seen drug use among the leaders of the country who are meant to be fighting against substance abuse.

“Some of the people leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country, and then you watch them do a key bump of cocaine right in front of you,” Cawthorn said. “And it’s like, this is wild.”

The accusations of drug use and orgies in Washington by a sitting congressman certainly did not go unnoticed. Politico’s Sam Stein asked on Monday, “Has Madison Cawthorn named names yet?” CNN senior reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere commented on the far-fetched nature of Cawthorn’s allegations:

there’d be a limited number of people who A) live in Washington; B) Madison Cawthorn would have looked up to his whole life; C) are in their 60s or 70s now. Which red yarn Poirot out there can solve the mystery of the GOP coke sniffing orgy regulars?

The Bulwark’s Tim Miller jested, “I’ve asked Cawthorn’s office if he intends to identify the orgy invited.”

Matthew Yglesias also joked, “I’ve been here almost 20 years and have never been invited to an orgy by a sixty-something, but I guess I don’t hang out with as many Republicans as Cawthorn does.”

