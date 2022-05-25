Megyn Kelly Says No Background Check Would’ve Flagged Uvalde Shooter: ‘Show Me the Thing That’s Going to Stop This Kid — This Next Kid’

Megyn Kelly said that no background check would’ve stopped the Uvalde, Texas shooting, a massacre that left 19 children and 2 adults dead.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, she spoke with National Review writer Charles C. W. Cooke about the possibility of gun reform.

She began by highlighting that the guns, used by alleged gunman, Salvador Ramos, had been purchased legally, days before the shooting.

“They were legally purchased,” Kelly said. “And again, a background check — This kid wouldn’t have been red-flagged for anything. He hadn’t been according to the cops today — He wasn’t in trouble with law enforcement.

“He hadn’t been red-flagged for anything. So he would’ve passed a background check,” she added. “Like I keep looking at all the gun laws, all the gun laws and you’re the perfect person to talk to about this,” she said, mentioning Cooke.

“Cause I know you’re very pro-Second Amendment and I’m not a big Second Amendment person. You know what, it’s one of the amendments. It’s a constitutional right, I get it,” Kelly added. “I’m more like –I’m a mom. If there’s something that’s actually gonna protect my children, let’s do it. And I don’t really care if it upsets the people at the NRA, I couldn’t care less.”

“I don’t see the thing, Charles. I don’t see the thing, as a lawyer,” Kelly admitted, “I wanna see the thing. I don’t wanna make an emotional decision. I realize it’s just like do it all. But realistically, show me the thing. That’s gonna stop this kid, this next kid who looks like this kid from getting the guns. And there’s nothing to blame it on right here. I don’t know what would’ve stopped it.”

Cooke responded saying, “I come out at a pro-Second Amendment position. I didn’t always — I didn’t grow up in America. And in fact, I used to have the opposite view, but I changed my mind when something like this happens. Uh, I reset a little bit and my brain says to me, all right, well maybe we should just go all out. Maybe we should just do everything.”

“Let’s accept the fact that this is the only country where this happens regularly and it’s not the only country in which it happens, but it’s certainly the only country in which it happens at this scale,” he went on to say. “So you wanna change that? Well, what would that involve? You have to amend the constitution, but once you’ve done that you’d really have to confiscate all of them. And it would be pretty dramatic, pretty violent.”

He added, “I think we all know that we’re not going to do that. And so what we’re going to do will be far more modest.”

