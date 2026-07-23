Lindsey Graham’s Sister Reveals Details of Trump Oval Office Conversation After Brother’s Death

Sen. Darline Graham Nordone (R-SC) opened up to Fox News’ Sean Hannity about her talk with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office following her brother Lindsey Graham’s death.

Darline Graham, who has taken her brother’s place in the Senate following his death at the age of 71, joined Sean Hannity on the Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast this week where she discussed her new political role and Trump’s words following her brother’s death.

“The president was very sincere in his condolences about Lindsey,” Graham said.

She visited the White House and met with Trump just days after her brother’s death and she’s since earned Trump’s full endorsement.

Graham said the president told her he considered her brother “family.” She also revealed she was surprised when he urged her to run in the special election and promised his “complete and total endorsement.”

“He talked about him and what a good friend he was, how he considered him family,” she said.

Graham was appointed by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) to fill in her brother’s position and finish out his term. She announced shortly after to Hannity that she’s running to replace her brother full-time in the Senate.

“I feel like I can do it. I feel an inner peace about it. Will it be difficult? Yes, absolutely,” she said.

She also revealed to Hannity during his podcast that she used her meeting with Trump to push for more sanctions on Russia, an issue her brother was passionate about.

“I went on to mention that there were some things that I felt like were very important to Lindsey — Russia sanctions — and that I really wanted to push those across the finish line,” she said.

Graham called the meeting an “honor” and said she vowed to be “loyal.”

“I told him two things. I said, ‘I can tell you this about me: I will work hard, and I’m loyal,'” she said.

Watch above via Hang Out with Sean Hannity.

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