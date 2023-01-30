Missouri Congressman Laughably Claims ‘Referees Were Against’ the Chiefs for ‘The Entire Game’

Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO) celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals by dunking on the vanquished team, which was on the wrong end of some controversial calls and non-calls in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

However, Alford incredibly claimed the officials “were against” Kansas City the whole game.

Harrison Butker kicked the Chiefs into Super Bowl LVII with the game-winning field goal after Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai was called for a clear late hit on Patrick Mahomes. Many fans noted that two Chiefs linemen appeared to commit holding on the play, but neither was called. However, some analysts have pointed to the NFL’s “rip move” exception to the rules about holding.

Elsewhere in the game, the refs could have called roughing the passer on Frank Clark for a late hit on Joe Burrow with the game tied in the fourth quarter. Moreover, officials appeared to miss at least two blocks in the back on the punt return that preceded the game-winning drive. In another bizarre sequence, officials voided a play where Kansas City failed to convert on third down because the clock had kept running after an incomplete pass. On the ensuing play, the Chiefs failed to convert, but Bengals cornerback Eli Apple was called for holding, which gave Kansas City an automatic first down.

Overall, Cincinnati was flagged nine times for 71 yards. Kansas City was flagged four times for 55.

Despite all of this, Alford stood on the floor of the House of Representatives and claimed the officials were actually in the bag for Cincinnati.

“Last night, despite having an injured Patrick Mahomes, injuries to several key players, incredible amounts of outside noise, and the referees against them the entire game, the Chiefs made short work of the Bungles,” Alford said. “I mean Bengals, and then sent them off to the offseason. I hope Eli Apple has fun in Cancun. I also hope that mayor jabroni and the rest of Cincinnati’s fan base learned a valuable lesson last night. It is called Arrowhead. It is the loudest, toughest place to play in the NFL with the strongest fan base.”

Despite its myth-like status as being a very difficult place to play, the Chiefs are a pedestrian 11-8 in postseason games at Arrowhead Stadium. Arenas whose home teams have higher winning percentage in the postseason include Lambeau Field and Gillette Stadium.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com