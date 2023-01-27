Cincinnati Mayor Trolls Chiefs QB By Asking Bengals QB To Take DNA Test For ‘Confirming Whether Or Not He’s His Father’

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval roasted Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes with a viral “proclamation” jokingly claiming Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been asked to take a DNA test to determine if he’s the KC QB’s father.

The Bengals and Chiefs will play in the AFC Championship game on Sunday evening. Burrow and Mahomes have faced off three times previously, and the Bengals’ quarterback beat the Chiefs in all three games.

In a video posted to his Twitter feed on Friday morning, Pureval took shots at Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City organization.

Good afternoon, Cincinnati. I have a proclamation from the desk of the Mayor. Be it proclaimed, whereas the Cincinnati Bengals are headed to Burrowhead Stadium for their second consecutive AFC Championship game. Whereas last year’s game, the Bengals scored more points than the Chiefs, resulting in a Bengals victory and a Chiefs loss. Whereas Joseph Lee Burrow, who’s 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test to confirming whether or not he’s his father. Whereas all season long, Cincinnati has been on a path of destiny, fighting it out to overcome anyone who stands between them and a Super Bowl win. And whereas is named after its neighboring state, which is, you know, just kind of weird. Now, therefore, I, Aftab Pureval, Mayor of the city of Cincinnati, do hereby proclaim January 29th, 2023, as “They Gotta Play Us Day” in Cincinnati.

Not only did the Mayor take a dig at Mahomes, who won the Super Bowl in 2020, but he also used the term “Burrowhead Stadium” about the place where the Chiefs play their home games, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The term took off this week after Bengals cornerback, Mike Hilton, pointed at a camera and said, “we’ll see y’all at Burrowhead.”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce did not take kindly to those words when he was asked about the noise in the stadium on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“A lot of Cincinnati fans are calling it ‘Burrowhead instead of Arrowhead. They’re throwing a lot of bulletin board material out there,” Kelce added.

