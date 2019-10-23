MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell called out President Donald Trump for “trying to counteract” what “seems to be a quid pro quo on Ukraine,” and trying to call the situation in northern Syria “a success,” during her opening of Andrea Mitchell Reports, Wednesday.

“President Trump trying to counteract the damaging testimony from veteran ambassador William Taylor, what seems to be a quid pro quo on Ukraine, appearing today with the Vice President and Secretary of State at his side, flanking him, claiming victory in Syria, calling the Turkey-Syria border a success, even though the Kurds, a key US ally, have lost their homeland and are burying hundreds of their dead,” Mitchell declared, before adding that the president’s actions have allowed “Russia’s president Vladimir Putin to cement his place in Syria after stepping in as the ceasefire came to an end.”

Mitchell went on to describe the situation as “extraordinary,” reporting, “aside from the distraction element, the president now claiming victory against all evidence from the ground.”

Watch the clip via NBC News above.

