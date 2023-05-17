Neo Nazi Who Dined With Trump Says He Wants a 16-Year-Old Wife in Disturbing Rant

White nationalist and antisemite Nick Fuentes, 24, is advising men to find a young wife, because women over the age of 18 are — in his words — “ew.”

Fuentes, who denies the Holocaust and posts racist content online, was Donald Trump‘s dinner guest along with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who has also espoused antisemitic drivel. Recently, Fuentes was linked with a congressional staffer for Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

Fuentes’ racist rants are well-known — now he’s letting his misogyny flag fly in a recent podcast episode.

“Here I am, like, hey listen, guys. You turn 21, you find yourself a 16-year-old bride, you go crazy. You go crazy: no condoms, no snips, no abortions, no pills, no none of that. That’s the most pro-sex position there is,” Fuentes said on his podcast.

“Anyway, so that’s, anyway, so that’s where I’m at with that.”

After an awkward six-second pause, Fuentes continued.

“And, uh, yeah, I gotta find, I gotta find my 16-year-old wife. Probably when I turn 30 or something. Cause here’s the thing: I don’t wanna be like, let’s say I get married to an 18-year old now. Six year age difference. When I turn 40, she’s going to be 34. Ew.

“But if I’m 30 and she’s 16 to 14 year age difference. When I’m 50 she’ll be 36. When I’m 40, she’ll be 26. And now we’re talking here, now we’re cooking with gas. Now you can see an alternative vision for how things can be. If only you knew how different things could be.”

Fuentes then scrunched up his face and sounded truly disgusted.

“You wouldn’t have to settle for these women who are all busted up, and you gotta settle, and they have a tattoo and like, ‘This is how I am. You just can’t handle all this?’ And you’re like, ‘believe me. Believe me. Not in the way you think,'” he said.

Fuentes continued mocking: “You have to deal with my tattoo. You have to deal with my long-term ex-boyfriend.”

“I want a 16-year-old that’s untouched. Untouched, pristine. Untouched, uncorrupted, innocent,” Fuentes said. “That’s what we all want. And all 16-year-olds want a older guy, who’s like, capable and strong, and everything, to sweep her off her feet. That’s what everybody wants. That’s what everybody wants.”

Watch the clip above.

