NEW PHOTOS: Dept. of Defense Releases Up-Close Images of Chinese Spy Balloon Recovery

The first images of the recovery of the suspected Chinese spy balloon first spotted over Montana last week were released this week by the Department of Defense.

According to the press release officials, the balloon landed off the coast of South Carolina into approximately 50 feet of water after it was shot down an F-22 Raptor fighter from the 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia on Saturday.

Various bits of debris could still wash ashore and locals are urged to contact authorities if they come across anything. Navy and Coast Guard vessels are deployed and continue searching for debris from the surveillance device, which China claimed was a meteorological device and not from the government, something U.S. officials have dismissed.

The Department of Defense released images of the balloon being recovered from the water, though no specific debris can be seen. They also released images of the fighter jet taking off on Saturday to take down the ballon based on the president’s orders.

📍ATLANTIC OCEAN – @USNavy Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 5, 2023. pic.twitter.com/QwjSFQEw1b — U.S. Fleet Forces (@USFleetForces) February 7, 2023

According President Joe Biden, he ordered the balloon to be shot down last week and a delay of a few days from that order to the balloon actually coming down had to do with concerns about potential damage or injuries from falling debris.

What was recovered at the scene at the scene where the balloon was shot down will reportedly be sent to Quantico where the FBI will analyze the material.

