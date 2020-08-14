The New York Post Editorial Board condemned President Donald Trump’s “nasty words” about Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, claiming they hurt his chance of getting reelected.

In a Thursday editorial entitled, “Lose the nasty words, Mr. President — it does you no good,” the New York Post called Trump “his own worst enemy” for referring to Harris as a “mad woman.”

“That doesn’t promote his agenda. It doesn’t help him with women. It doesn’t shore up his image as worthy of the nation’s highest office,” the Post claimed, adding, “making everything personal is unbecoming.”

The Post went on to ask the president why he doesn’t focus on Harris and Joe Biden’s policies “instead of resorting to callous insults,” before concluding, “Your goal is to get re-elected, right?”

Trump called Harris a “mad woman” during an interview with Fox Business on Thursday.

“Now you have sort of a mad woman, I call her, because she was so angry and such hatred with Justice Kavanaugh. I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “She was the angriest of the group and they were all angry. They were all radical left angry people, and they’re angry because I beat them. They still haven’t forgotten. These are seriously ill people.”

The New York Post has generally been considered a pro-Trump newspaper, having endorsed him in 2016.

“Trump is now an imperfect messenger carrying a vital message. But he reflects the best of ‘New York values’ — and offers the best hope for all Americans who rightly feel betrayed by the political class,” the New York Post Editorial Board wrote at the time. “He has the potential — the skills, the know-how, the values — to live up to his campaign slogan: to make America great again. For those reasons, The Post today endorses Donald Trump in the GOP primary.”

