President Donald Trump gave a wild interview to Fox Business on Thursday where he struck out at Joe Biden and his newly-confirmed 2020 running mate, Senator Kamala Harris.

As Trump railed against the Green New Deal, he turned his focus toward his Democratic opponents and said “Sleepy Joe buys into it. He buys it into like — oh, great. He doesn’t know what he’s doing.” After that, Trump went after Harris for her confrontational approach with Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

“Now you have sort of a mad woman, I call her, because she was so angry and such hatred with Justice Kavanaugh. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Trump said. “She was the angriest of the group and they were all angry. They were all radical left angry people, and they’re angry because I beat them. They still haven’t forgotten. These are seriously ill people.”

Bartiromo followed up by asking Trump if he had a response to Biden and Harris teaming up to argue that the president’s coronavirus failures caused the economy to nosedive.

“Nobody’s buying it,” Trump responded. He went on by bragging about “the greatest economy in history,” claiming “George Washington would have had a hard time winning” against him, and also claimed a Biden victory would crash the economy.

The interview continued with Trump offering further personal insults to his political foes, calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “stone-cold crazy” and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) “not even a smart person.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]