Newsom Challenges DeSantis to CNN Debate Over Migrant Flights: ‘Bring Your Hairspray’

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) challenged Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) to a debate he wants nationally televised on CNN Friday.

The California Democrat issued the challenge after the Florida Republican flew roughly 50 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, from Florida via Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts Wednesday.

Newsom shared a tweet from Dan Rather suggesting the two spar on national TV, as each has become stars within their parties.

Here’s an idea for Chris Licht, the new head of @CNN. Set up a debate — one-on-one — between @GavinNewsom and @RonDeSantisFL. Two governors of big states, potential presidential candidates. Prime time. Ratings I bet would be huge. Who would have the courage to show up? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 26, 2022

Newsom quote-tweeted the former CBS News anchor with a challenge to Florida’s conservative governor.

Here’s an idea for Chris Licht, the new head of @CNN. Set up a debate — one-on-one — between @GavinNewsom and @RonDeSantisFL. Two governors of big states, potential presidential candidates. Prime time. Ratings I bet would be huge. Who would have the courage to show up? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 26, 2022

California’s governor tagged CNN in the tweet.

Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need — attention –let’s take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day. @CNN https://t.co/vTJHQxfArW — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 16, 2022

The challenge came a day after Newsom asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate DeSantis and other Republican governors for “kidnapping” under the RICO Act for relocating migrants out of their states and into areas that are heavily Democratic.

Newsom wrote:

I strongly urge the U.S. Department of Justice (US DOJ) to open an investigation into possible criminal or civil violations of federal law based on this alleged fraudulent scheme. In particular, I urge US DOJ to investigate whether the alleged fraudulent inducement would support charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws, which could serve as a predicate offense for charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) provisions of the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com