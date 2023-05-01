‘Nobody Is Illegal in Heaven’: Chef José Andrés Skewers Greg Abbott For Calling Mass Shooting Victims ‘Illegal Immigrants’

International Chef José Andrés skewered Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Twitter for describing five people killed in a mass shooting in his state as “illegal immigrants.”

.@GregAbbott_TX nobody is illegal in heaven “dear” governor! Nobody! And in life at the most are just undocumented! You speak with hate about immigrants, and that rhetoric is what may have created this situation in the first place. Show some empathy…that’s what good leaders do https://t.co/UaQnyVqQrZ — José Andrés🇺🇸🇪🇸🇺🇦🥘🌈👨‍🍳 (@chefjoseandres) May 1, 2023

@GregAbbott_TX nobody is illegal in heaven “dear” governor! Nobody! And in life at the most are just undocumented! You speak with hate about immigrants, and that rhetoric is what may have created this situation in the first place. Show some empathy…that’s what good leaders do

Abbott issued a $50,000 reward on Monday in relation to the manhunt for Francisco Oropesa, the man accused of shooting five of his neighbors, including a nine-year-old boy, in Cleveland, Texas. In a statement, Abbott identified the victims as “illegal immigrants” and noted shooter was “in the country illegally.”

CNN reported Monday that the alleged shooter had been deported four times after entering the U.S. illegally. At least one of the victims was a legal resident.

Oropesa allegedly refused a request by his neighbors to stop firing his gun in his yard. They repeatedly called 9-1-1 before the suspect allegedly opened fire, killing Diana Velázquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; José Jonathan Cásarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, 9.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers choked up when talking about the nine-year-old boy who was killed.

“I don’t care if he was here legally. I don’t care if he was here illegally. He was in my county,” Capers said. “Five people died in my county, and that is where my heart is – in my county, protecting my people to the best of our ability,” CNN reported.

Authorities consider Oropesa armed and dangerous. State and local police, as well as the FBI, admitted leads as to his whereabouts have been scarce.

Chef Andrés is the founder of World Central Kitchen, an organization that provides meals “in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises,” according to the web site. Most recently WCK has fed thousands of people displaced by the 2022 Russia-Ukraine War, and the 2023 Turkey-Syria Earthquake. Andrés organized a protest in 2017 called A Day Without Immigrants against then-President Donald Trump‘s immigration policies.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com