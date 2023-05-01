Fox’s Sandra Smith Presses Top Republican on Hunter Biden Probe: ‘Why Wouldn’t You Show The Goods From That?’

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith pushed top House Republican Rep. Jame Comer (R-KY) on Monday about allegations the Kentucky Republican made over the weekend that Hunter Biden’s lawyers were intimidating witnesses. Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has long claimed that President Joe Biden and his family are engaged in schemes to profit by selling access to foreign powers – allegations Comer is investigating, but has yet to find to substantiate them.

On Monday’s America Reports, Smith noted Comer alleged that “lawyers for the president’s son are intimidating possible witnesses and whistleblowers.”

“Obviously, that’s not something you’re sharing publicly, but do you have hard evidence of that?” she asked.

“In communication with our witnesses and with people who are cooperating from a subpoena standpoint. We know that they’ve been contacted by the attorneys for Hunter Biden. We feel that this is really close to crossing the line. Obviously, their objective, in my opinion, is witness intimidation. This will not stand. We’re going to continue to press forward,” Comer replied.

Smith pressed again and asked if Comer is standing by his allegations of “witness intimidation.”

“It depends on your definition of intimidation. If you get a call from the lawyers and they remind you of your potential liability in some of these business schemes, then yes, I would consider that witness intimidation,” Comer replied.

Smith cut in and pressed further, “Why for somebody who has seen this for years, seen these investigations playing out? Why wouldn’t you show the goods from that? Why wouldn’t you just why wouldn’t you get protection for those witnesses, get protection from those whistleblowers? Can Congress do that so that you can come forward with this evidence?”

“No, but we’re going to ask for immunity for some moving forward. I think that’s going to be the next big deal that we take,” Comer replied.

“That’s a big deal,” Smith interjected.

“That is a big deal. And hopefully, the Department of Justice in Merrick Garland, the attorney general, will grant immunity. This is a major investigation we plan on within the next 7 to 10 days, having a public press conference to give the press and the American people the facts that we have uncovered thus far. And then we’ll take it to the next step. I know there are many people that are coming forward now. We’ve seen this with the IRS whistleblower. I think you’re going to see a few more in the coming days and weeks,” Comer concluded.

