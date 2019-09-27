Political pundits and journalists reacted on Friday to the news that the next Democratic presidential primary debate would feature 12 candidates on one stage.

The huge 12 candidate debate is set to include: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, Tulsi Gabbard, Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer.

“This is a terrible, terrible move,” reacted The Young Turks‘ Emma Vigeland, while Associated Press political writer Nick Riccardi declared, “One night. 12 candidates. What could go wrong?”

This is a terrible, terrible move. https://t.co/AzVO971wak — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) September 27, 2019

One night. 12 candidates. What could go wrong? https://t.co/MsSw1QKcp5 — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) September 27, 2019

Vigeland also pointed out the benefits for Biden with such a crowded debate, explaining, “Biden doesn’t have to talk, which is ideal for him,” which was a sentiment echoed by Daily Caller Senior Reporter Peter Hasson, who joked Joe Biden would be the “big winner” of the debate because “he’ll get less speaking time.”

CNN is motivated by ratings. There's no conspiracy to silence Bernie/Warren. HOWEVER… Having a *12 person debate* benefits the lower polling candidates & Biden. Biden doesn't have to talk, which is ideal for him. And those polling at 1% get equal time with legit frontrunners. — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) September 27, 2019

Big loser of the DNC putting 12 candidates on stage at once: Andrew Yang, because he'll get less speaking time Big winner of the DNC putting 12 candidates on stage at once: Joe Biden, because he'll get less speaking time — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 27, 2019

“Bad news for Dem voters, Dem party actors, and all the candidates other than Biden and Warren (and I suppose Berni.),” proclaimed Bloomberg‘s Jonathan Bernstein. “Good news for media folks covering the debates, Biden, and Warren (and I suppose Bernie).”

Bad news for Dem voters, Dem party actors, and all the candidates other than Biden and Warren (and I suppose Berni.) Good news for media folks covering the debates, Biden, and Warren (and I suppose Bernie). https://t.co/YjMW4WTP39 — Jonathan Bernstein (@jbview) September 27, 2019

Kamala Harris’ National Press Secretary Ian Sams and journalist Joe Perticone both shared memes comparing the large debate to a game show, while POLITICO’s Zach Montellaro simply noted that it’s “going to be a crowded stage.”

Whoa, did you guys see the October debate stage setup??? pic.twitter.com/cE2TA3dZL8 — Ian Sams (@IanSams) September 27, 2019

early design plan for the 12-person Dem debate stage pic.twitter.com/DnvcciGNjZ — joe (@JoePerticone) September 27, 2019

The upcoming Democratic primary debate will be on ONE NIGHT on Oct. 15, per @kyletblaine. Twelve candidates have already qualified, and while I don't expect any more to do so before the Oct. 1 deadline, that's still going to be a crowded stage! https://t.co/PABGwXcmJe — Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) September 27, 2019

Some Twitter accounts also jokingly compared the crowded debate to a Royal Rumble— an annual WWE wrestling match where upwards of thirty wrestlers fight it out in the ring.

The debate, which will be hosted by CNN and the New York Times, is set to take place on Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

