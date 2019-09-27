comScore

Overstuffed Dem Debate (One Night, 12 Candidates) Draws Mockery: ‘Biden Doesn’t Have to Talk … Ideal For Him’

By Charlie NashSep 27th, 2019, 12:54 pm

Political pundits and journalists reacted on Friday to the news that the next Democratic presidential primary debate would feature 12 candidates on one stage.

The huge 12 candidate debate is set to include: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, Tulsi Gabbard, Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer.

“This is a terrible, terrible move,” reacted The Young TurksEmma Vigeland, while Associated Press political writer Nick Riccardi declared, “One night. 12 candidates. What could go wrong?”

Vigeland also pointed out the benefits for Biden with such a crowded debate, explaining, “Biden doesn’t have to talk, which is ideal for him,” which was a sentiment echoed by Daily Caller Senior Reporter Peter Hasson, who joked Joe Biden would be the “big winner” of the debate because “he’ll get less speaking time.”

“Bad news for Dem voters, Dem party actors, and all the candidates other than Biden and Warren (and I suppose Berni.),” proclaimed Bloomberg‘s Jonathan Bernstein. “Good news for media folks covering the debates, Biden, and Warren (and I suppose Bernie).”

Kamala Harris’ National Press Secretary Ian Sams and journalist Joe Perticone both shared memes comparing the large debate to a game show, while POLITICO’s Zach Montellaro simply noted that it’s “going to be a crowded stage.”

Some Twitter accounts also jokingly compared the crowded debate to a Royal Rumble— an annual WWE wrestling match where upwards of thirty wrestlers fight it out in the ring.

The debate, which will be hosted by CNN and the New York Times, is set to take place on Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

