Democratic Holdout Tulsi Gabbard Now Supports Trump Impeachment Inquiry

By Connor MannionSep 27th, 2019, 1:12 pm

Presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, one of the few Democrats who spoke against opening impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, now says she supports an impeachment inquiry.

The Hawaii congresswoman just earlier this week had said impeachment would be too divisive for the country, just a few days ago saying she didn’t support impeachment on CNN. She reversed her stance in a statement released today.

“Up until this point, I have been opposed to pursuing impeachment because it will further divide our already badly divided country,” she said.

Gabbard said reading the whistleblower’s complaint and related documents changed her viewpoint, alongside Trump’s many comments on the matter.

“I believe that if we do not proceed with the inquiry, it will set a very dangerous precedent. Future presidents, as well as anyone in positions of power in the government, will conclude that they can abuse their position for personal gain, without fear of accountability or consequences,” she continued.

Until today, Gabbard was the only Democrat in a blue district that did not want to move forward with impeachment, according to NBC’s Gary Grumbach.

